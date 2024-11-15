First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.89.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $299.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

