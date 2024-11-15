First Business Financial Services Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.04.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,039.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $924.67 and its 200 day moving average is $819.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,928. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

