First Long Island Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,113. The stock has a market cap of $455.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.75.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

