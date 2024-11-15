First Long Island Investors LLC Has $56.02 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 4.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $56,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.11. 254,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.12 and a 12 month high of $309.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.50.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,792 shares of company stock worth $27,691,708 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

