First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,435. First Solar has a twelve month low of $135.88 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,977,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $331,924,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $179,478,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

