Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.37. 1,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

