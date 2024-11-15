Fraport (FRA:FRA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €48.42 ($51.51) and last traded at €48.72 ($51.83). Approximately 134,140 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.42 ($52.57).
Fraport Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.35.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
