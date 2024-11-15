General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $292.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $243.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

