Gerard R. Host Sells 26,416 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) Director Gerard R. Host sold 26,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $1,049,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,446.16. This trade represents a 49.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 45,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

