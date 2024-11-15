Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Reduced by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $118.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

