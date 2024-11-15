Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 1,179,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,508. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.