Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $32.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.01. 752,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,075,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 205,836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hut 8 by 61.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

