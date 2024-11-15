Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Zacks reports. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Hyperfine updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Hyperfine Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:HYPR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.42.
