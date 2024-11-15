Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.