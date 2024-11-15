Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

