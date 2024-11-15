Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Announces Earnings Results

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.61, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 514.01%.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LUCY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.79. 78,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.80. Innovative Eyewear has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Eyewear

In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $1,879,171.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,400. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 498,735 shares of company stock worth $4,475,248 in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

