Insider Buying: Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO) Director Acquires 1,755 Shares of Stock

Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO – Get Free Report) Director Micheal Joseph Kelly purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.98 per share, with a total value of C$99,999.90.
Definity Financial Price Performance
