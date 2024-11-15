IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.63. 55,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 153,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRS

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.