iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 44,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,702. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.46 and a twelve month high of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

