iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. 947,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,982. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.