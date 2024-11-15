JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $34.25. JD.com shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 2,716,743 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after buying an additional 4,445,277 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,311,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,000 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,635,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

