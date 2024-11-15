Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) to Hold

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.60. 289,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,665. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$20.62 and a one year high of C$30.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.22.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.46 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

