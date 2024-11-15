Johannes Risseeuw Buys 1,000,083 Shares of Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP) Stock

Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Risseeuw purchased 1,000,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,005.98 ($47,372.35).

Johannes Risseeuw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 130,117 shares of Synertec stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$8,978.07 ($5,906.63).

On Friday, November 8th, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 35,000 shares of Synertec stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,450.00 ($1,611.84).

On Friday, November 1st, Johannes Risseeuw purchased 50,000 shares of Synertec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,500.00 ($2,302.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Synertec Corporation Limited operates as a diversified technology design and development company in Australia. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Technology. The company offers services in the areas of automation and control systems engineering, electrical and instrumentation engineering, functional safety, metering and sampling solutions, process and mechanical engineering, project and construction management, systems engineering, and validation engineering.

