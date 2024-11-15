KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
KALA BIO Stock Up 1.2 %
KALA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. KALA BIO has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.97.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50. On average, research analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of KALA BIO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, August 19th.
View Our Latest Report on KALA BIO
KALA BIO Company Profile
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KALA BIO
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.