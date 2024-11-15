KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KALA BIO Stock Up 1.2 %

KALA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. KALA BIO has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50. On average, research analysts expect that KALA BIO will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO makes up about 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned about 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, August 19th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

