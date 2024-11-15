KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at $29,109,918.96. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,691. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

