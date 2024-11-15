Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 3,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $54.07.
About ageas SA/NV
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.