Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 3,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

