King Wealth Management Group Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

King Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,131 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

