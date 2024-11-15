Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.95, but opened at $35.93. Klaviyo shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 385,369 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Klaviyo Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,667.68. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $673,659.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,628.72. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,996 shares of company stock worth $12,753,416 over the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $71,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

