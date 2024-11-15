Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,959. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

