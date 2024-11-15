Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 93.8% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 793,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,821,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 3,073,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

