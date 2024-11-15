Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. The company had a trading volume of 731,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.