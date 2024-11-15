LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LiqTech International Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

