Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 6,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,897. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
