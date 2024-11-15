Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSSC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

