National Bankshares Lowers Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alithya Group

Alithya Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Alithya Group Company Profile

TSE ALYA traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.73. 10,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30.

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.