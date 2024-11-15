National Bankshares Lowers Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.
