NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in October

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,847. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 203.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

