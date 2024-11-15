Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,429,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 5,152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.
