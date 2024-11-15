Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,590. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864.42. This represents a 145.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at $494,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

