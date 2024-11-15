Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.53, but opened at $31.95. Onestream shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 2,682,325 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Onestream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Onestream

Onestream Trading Down 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Onestream

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,746,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,493,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $20,566,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $16,950,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.