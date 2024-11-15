PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $61,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $14,398,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 252.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

PAR Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $73.00 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

