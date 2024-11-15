Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

PKOH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,195. The company has a market cap of $461.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,986.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

