Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 347,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after buying an additional 57,446 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 604,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

