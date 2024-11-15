Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.38.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Shares of CVE PVT traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.90. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The stock has a market cap of C$23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.20.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.75 million. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pivotree will post 0.0800215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

