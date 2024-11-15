Planning Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Planning Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

AON Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AON opened at $376.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.95 and a 200-day moving average of $322.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

