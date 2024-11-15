Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,163,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $48,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 33,311 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

