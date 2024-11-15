POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 84,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 141,653 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $52.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get POSCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Trading Down 5.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in POSCO by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,373,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,191,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in POSCO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 122,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.