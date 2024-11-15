Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,887.40. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.09. 127,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after acquiring an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.