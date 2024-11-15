Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.38. 1,198,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,658,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

