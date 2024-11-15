Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the October 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REGCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $24.90.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.