Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) to “Moderate Buy”

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Vinci Price Performance
Shares of VCISY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 442,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Vinci has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $32.82.
About Vinci
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.