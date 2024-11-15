Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) to “Moderate Buy”

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of VCISY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 442,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Vinci has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Get Vinci alerts:

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.