Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 462 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $529.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

